VIDEO: The most incredible goal ever scored? Columbine high school striker SOMERSAULTS over goalkeeper before netting

The video above might show the greatest goal ever scored in the history of the sport of football.

Columbine high school player Dylan Prichett-Ettner decided to show off his gymnastic skills whilst scoring a goal – rather than waiting until his celebration!

Having been sent through on goal, Prichett-Ettner chased down the ball but was beaten to it by ThunderRidge’s goalkeeper.

However, rather than stopping his run, he simply SOMERSAULTED over the keeper, winning possession in the process, before tapping the ball into the empty net.

But his celebrations were short lived, as the linesman cruelly ruled the goal out – denying Prichett-Ettner arguably the greatest moment of his life.

Still, we can delight in the insanity of the strike, and you can watch the goal above…