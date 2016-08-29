Tanzania: Police Warns Opposition Protestors 'Will Live to Regret'



Photo: The Citizen Police during a training exercise in Tanzania (file photo).

Sumbawanga — The Rukwa Region Commissioner (RC), Mr Zelothe Steven, has banned political demonstration plans by CHADEMA in this municipality on September 1, warning that all those who will defy the order “will live to regret”.

The RC issued the warning during an exclusive interview with the ‘Daily News’ here yesterday in which he insisted that the people should obey the law “without any coercion”.

Mr Zelothe further called on the people to be careful with politicians who have plans to disrupt peace and tranquility and instead continue to cooperate in safeguarding the unity that the country has maintained all along.

“I insist that the people should obey the law without either intimidation or threats. Citizens want to carry out their businesses in peace and harmony; they don’t need interference that will be caused by unlawful protests,” added the RC.

Mr Stephen maintained that the law would take its course once anyone breach peace and tranquility of the country. “The consequences of taking part in restricted demonstrations like these are well understood.

I, therefore, advise the youth not to involve themselves in such things as the law will take its own course once anyone breaches the country’s peace,” cautioned the RC.

The RC’s warning came two days after the CHADEMA Rukwa Regional Chairman, Mr Shadrack Malilla, maintained that their stand on public meetings remained unchanged and that they would stage a peaceful demonstration.

“We in CHADEMA in Rukwa Region have planned to stage a peaceful demonstration on September 1 ; we will march from our headquarters at Mazwi area to Ndui area in Kizwite area in the municipality where we will hold a public rally.”

Reached for comment, the Rukwa Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr George Kyando, maintained that their stand on public meetings remained unchanged as all rallies and political parties meetings were banned. He added that whoever would be caught defying the directive will be punished as per the laws of the country.

The RPC warned that stern measures would be taken against any defiant person. “The Police Force calls upon politicians to immediately stop putting pressure on citizens to disobey the country’s laws,” he added.