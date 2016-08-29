Qatar National Bank gets go-ahead to open branch in India

Qatar National Bank (QNB) has been given approval to open a branch in India offering banking services, the Gulf region’s largest lender said on Sunday.

The bank, which in June completed the 2.7 billion euro purchase of Turkey’s Finansbank, has a presence in more than 30 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

In a statement, QNB said it obtained the approval of India’s regulatory authorities to conduct operations in that country, adding the move would help towards achieving its goal of strategic global expansion..