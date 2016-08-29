In pictures: UAE-based athlete wins Ironman Vichy 70.3

1 of 7
Leanne Fanoy of United Arab Emirates wins the women’s race during Ironman Vichy 70.3 on August 27, 2016 in Vichy, France. (Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)
2 of 7
Sabrina Stadelmann of Switzerland finishes in third place during Ironman Vichy 70.3 on August 27, 2016 in Vichy, France. (Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)
3 of 7
Lucia Erat of Switzerland finishes in second place during Ironman Vichy 70.3 on August 27, 2016 in Vichy, France. (Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)
4 of 7
A participant competes in the cycle leg of the race during Ironman Vichy 70.3 on August 27, 2016 in Vichy, France. (Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)
5 of 7
Richard Ebbage of Great Britain celebrates after winning the mens race during Ironman Vichy 70.3 on August 27, 2016 in Vichy, France. (Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)
6 of 7
A participant competes in the cycle leg of the race during Ironman Vichy 70.3 on August 27, 2016 in Vichy, France. (Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)
7 of 7
A participant competes in the cycle leg of the race during Ironman Vichy 70.3 on August 27, 2016 in Vichy, France. (Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)