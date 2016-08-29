In pictures: UAE-based athlete wins Ironman Vichy 70.3

    Leanne Fanoy of United Arab Emirates wins the women’s race during Ironman Vichy 70.3 on August 27, 2016 in Vichy, France. (Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)


    Sabrina Stadelmann of Switzerland finishes in third place during Ironman Vichy 70.3 on August 27, 2016 in Vichy, France. (Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)


    Lucia Erat of Switzerland finishes in second place during Ironman Vichy 70.3 on August 27, 2016 in Vichy, France. (Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)


    A participant competes in the cycle leg of the race during Ironman Vichy 70.3 on August 27, 2016 in Vichy, France. (Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)


    Richard Ebbage of Great Britain celebrates after winning the mens race during Ironman Vichy 70.3 on August 27, 2016 in Vichy, France. (Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)


    A participant competes in the cycle leg of the race during Ironman Vichy 70.3 on August 27, 2016 in Vichy, France. (Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)


    A participant competes in the cycle leg of the race during Ironman Vichy 70.3 on August 27, 2016 in Vichy, France. (Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)



