EUR/JPY technically intriguing after it breaks the mid-August high

EUR/JPY technical analysis

The euro is the top performer so far in Asia-Pacific trading and the yen is the laggard.

The overall move is small and the pair is up just 40 pips to 114.40 on the day. But technically the move breaks the mid-August high and clears the way for a challenge of the August 2 high of 114.82 and potentially more.

The pair is usually a blockbuster but it has been lacklustre for more than a month. On Friday, the recent downtrend broke and it was confirmed by the rise above the mid-August high.

Moves in EUR/JPY tend to accelerate quickly and a bit of momentum could easily take it to 117.00.