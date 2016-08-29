Bjorkman: Cilic Is Ready To Go Far In New York

September 7, 2014… A day that remains etched in Marin Cilic’s memory. It was an unforgettable experience, but he couldn’t tell you how it happened. It’s all a blur.

A ruthless straight-sets stunner of second seed and five-time champion Roger Federer sent the towering Croatian into the US Open final. Cilic would show no mercy in relentlessly exhibiting a tour de force of thunderous serves and forehands that left the Swiss reeling. Attacking the lines with a devastating combination of precision and power, there wasn’t a shot he could not make.

Forty-three winners sent him into his first Grand Slam final, where he would lift the trophy two days later with another resounding victory over Kei Nishikori. Now, two years later, Cilic is back in New York and ready to take the tennis world by storm once again.

“Coming back here to the US Open is very special,” Cilic told ATPWorldTour.com. “For me, it’s definitely the best place on Earth. I have a special connection with the tournament. I feel great in the city, I feel well on the courts and the atmosphere always motivates me. Arthur Ashe Stadium is an amazing place and now with the roof it will be even more fun.”

Cilic enters Flushing Meadows playing some of the best tennis of his career. Less than a month after establishing a new partnership with Jonas Bjorkman, the Croatian turned back the clock with the same ruthless, aggressive display that led to his US Open triumph, battling to his first ATP World Tour Masters 1000 title at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. Wins over former Top 10 players Fernando Verdasco and Grigor Dimitrov and current Top 10 stalwarts Andy Murray and Tomas Berdych, have sent the 27-year-old’s confidence soaring.

First session together with @cilic_marin and his team under the lights last night@usopen 😃🎾👍👊#usopen2016 #teamcilic pic.twitter.com/kmaGYm1DFP — Jonas Bjorkman (@BjorkmanTennis) August 24, 2016

In beating Murray and Berdych, Cilic notched multiple victories over Top 10 opponents in a single tournament for the first time since his title run in the Big Apple. The nostalgia is real and with Bjorkman’s guidance, the fire is burning as bright as ever.

“I played the best tennis of my career here and especially playing such great tennis in Cincinnati, it shows me I’m in good form. Coming back to a place with such great memories gives me great feelings. I can’t be happier, and also with the whole atmosphere of the tournament, I can’t wait to start.

“My confidence is definitely high. Winning a big title like Cincinnati means a lot. For me, being in the semis of an [ATP World Tour] Masters 1000 for the first time and then winning it, just shows me that I’m at a good point with my tennis. I have to focus on myself and try to push myself to play tennis day in and day out like that. Hopefully the results will follow.”

If Cilic’s first week with Bjorkman is any reflection on his current form, the 27 year old will be a force to be reckoned with on the hard courts of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The Swede is confident it will be a fruitful alliance.

“Marin called me four weeks ago and asked if I was interested in joining his team,” said Bjorkman, former World No. 4 in singles and No. 1 in doubles. “It helps when the player himself calls and talks about what you can help out with. We had a great conversation. I know Marin very well from back when he was a youngster coming to Monaco and practising with us when we had our practice camps there. We’ve known each other for a long time and that makes it easier for me to make a quick decision and come in straight away.”

“We started to work just 10 days ago and already we had such a great success in Cincinnati,” added Cilic. “He was not there, but we were having constant conversations. It’s great that we’re partnering here. I believe that he can bring a lot for my tennis. He has a lot of knowledge and has been a presence at the top of the game for many years. I’m looking forward to our work together.”

Also a semi-finalist last year, Cilic has won 12 of his last 13 matches in New York. Bjorkman believes that with more confidence in moving forward and attacking the net, to complement his highly imposing baseline game, the Top 5 of the Emirates ATP Rankings is well within his grasp. Consistency will take him to the top.

“What you see now in the men’s game, everyone is so good from the baseline,” Bjorkman continued. “It takes a lot of energy and you see guys trying to come in to the net more. He wants to be more comfortable covering the court after the approach shot and be more confident with his volleys. Hopefully I can bring in a little bit of my experience with that. He has huge potential. There’s no doubt about that. We’ve seen it as a past champion here in New York two years ago. He needs more consistency, but there’s no doubt he can be a solid player between four and eight [in the Emirates ATP Rankings] right now.

“New York is a place where he likes to play his best tennis. The courts suit him well and once you have won the tournament at a place you always have good memories coming back. You can see that after last year as well, making another strong performance to the semis. I definitely think he’ll be ready to go far this year.”