Sportsday Podcast on talkSPORT 2, August 28

Here’s this morning’s Sportsday podcast, bringing you up-to-date with the biggest sports stories this Sunday morning.

Chelsea sit on top of the Premier League table after they beat Burnley 3-0 at Stamford Bridge live on talkSPORT 2 while Manchester United also have maxmium points courtesy of Marcus Rashford’s stoppage-time winner at the KCOM Stadium against Hull City on talkSPORT.

Sam Allardyce is also set to name his first England squad later this evening ahead of their World Cup qualfier with Slovakia next week.

Plus Hull have finally ended their Wembley hoodoo to win Rugby League’s Challenge Cup, England have taken a 2-0 lead against Pakistan in their ODI series and Lewis Hamilton starts this afternoon’s Belgian Grand Prix at the back of the grid.

All brought to you by Will Gavin and the team.