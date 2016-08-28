Hawks edge Pies in thriller to grab third spot on AFL ladder

Updated



Hawthorn has almost out-Hawthorned itself with an incredible one-point win against Collingwood to turn a likely sixth place finish into a top four spot and third place on the AFL ladder.

In a game that fluctuated from the opening bounce, Jack Fitzpatrick proved the hero with a stunning 65-metre bomb to level the scores after Adam Treloar looked to have pinched victory for the Pies.

A draw would have been enough to propel Hawthorn into the top four, but the morale-boosting victory was settled by Paul Puopolo’s winning behind, the match ending 17.10 (112) to 17.9 (111).

Collingwood heads dropped at the final siren, and although finals were out of the question by the last round, coach Nathan Buckley would have been impressed by the efforts of his Pies against a side now in a good position to fight for its fourth-straight flag.

Top eight settled as juicy finals series looms

Hawthorn’s victory finally settles the make up of the top eight, and the fixtures to be played in the first week of the finals.

Sydney was confirmed as minor premier with its win over Richmond on Saturday, while Geelong sealed second spot with a win over Melbourne.

AFL finals: Week one Sydney v GWS – Likely to be on Saturday, September 10 at Olympic stadium

Geelong v Hawthorn – Likely to be on Friday, September 9 at MCG

Adelaide v GWS – Likely to be on Sunday, September 11 at Adelaide Oval

West Coast v Western Bulldogs – Likely to be on Thursday, September 8 at Subiaco Oval All dates unconfirmed

But Hawthorn’s victory sees it slide up to third, bumping Adelaide down to fifth and out of the top four, while GWS hangs on to a double chance in fourth place.

West Coast drops to sixth, while the Bulldogs and North Melbourne already had their respective seventh- and eighth-placed finishes confirmed.

The end result is a delicious set of fixtures for the first weekend of the finals.

Geelong will play Hawthorn in the first qualifying final, likely to be on a Friday night at the MCG, while a Sydney derby between the Swans and Giants will likely headline Saturday night at the Olympic stadium.

West Coast will host the Bulldogs at Subiaco Oval in a match rumoured to be played on the Thursday night, while the Crows will host the Roos at Adelaide Oval.

Of course, these finals will not be played until the second weekend of September, with a bye week next weekend to keep footy fans anxiously waiting for September action.

Topics:

australian-football-league,

sport,

melbourne-3000,

vic,

australia

First posted

