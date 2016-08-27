Turnbull urges Labor to meet in 'sensible centre' over budget repair

Updated



Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has urged the Federal Opposition to meet him in the “sensible centre” to fix the budget deficit and avoid angering the Australian public.

Key points: Turnbull to address LNP’s conference in Brisbane

Will promise “negotiation and compromise”

PM to urge colleagues to focus on jobs, health and education, amid debate on gay marriage and Racial Discrimination Act

He also called on his party to focus on “bread and butter” issues, amid debate about same-sex marriage and the Racial Discrimination Act.

Mr Turnbull addressed the LNP’s conference in Brisbane, three days before the resumption of Federal Parliament.

In his speech, he promised there would be “negotiation and compromise”.

“I urge Bill Shorten, Labor and all the parties to do the same — meet us in the sensible centre,” he said.

“To act otherwise would badly misread the mood of the vast majority of Australians who want us to work together to secure their future.”

The Coalition will introduce an omnibus bill, which is set to have $6.5 billion of budget savings Labor included in its costings in the lead-up to the July 2 election.

It follows a renewed focus by the Federal Government on budget repair, with Treasurer Scott Morrison warning of a divide between the “taxed and the taxed-nots” in a speech in Sydney on Thursday.

Mr Turnbull also defended the decision to hold a double dissolution election on the reintroduction of the Australian Building and Construction Commission.

The July 2 election saw 11 independent crossbench Senators — excluding the Greens — elected to Parliament.

Mr Turnbull said there could have been more crossbenchers under normal circumstances.

“Had there been a half Senate election this year, instead of a double dissolution, we could have reasonably expected another six crossbenchers being elected for a total of 12,” he said.

Mr Turnbull has reiterated the threat to hold a special joint sitting of Parliament if the Senate rejects the ABCC and the Registered Organisation bills.

He also urged colleagues to focus on issues such as jobs, health and education, amid debate about same-sex marriage and the racial discrimination act.

“This term must be about the bread and butter issues that occupy people’s thoughts when they get up in the morning and when they lay down at night: their jobs, their health and education, whether they can pay their bills, their opportunities to get ahead, their security,” he said.

