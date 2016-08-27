Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22

Note: Don’t whiff on this special FanDuel offer. Win your first contest or get your money back (up to $10) to keep playing Try FanDuel now!

Going to try something a little different this week.

Why would you click on a lineup advice column? You want sleepers, of course — the names of players who you might not to think to start yourself.

So I’m going to provide exactly that.

Keep in mind what sleepers are at this stage of the game: short-term fixes for lineups that are broken in some way. None of these players are start-at-all-costs, so you shouldn’t force them into your lineup over someone you’ve come to rely on. But if you’ve never found that someone or recently lost him, well, now you have somewhere to turn.

To qualify for this list, a player must be owned in less than 80 percent of CBSSports.com leagues.



1. Alex Bregman



3B/SS / Houston Astros (last 18 games) BA: .316 HR: 4 2B: 9 OPS: .935 AB: 79

Now that he’s hitting the way we always knew he could, this will probably be his last week on this list.



2. Brandon Moss



1B/OF / St. Louis Cardinals (vs. RHPs) BA: .274 HR: 22 OPS: 1.002 AB: 215 K: 72

If you think he’s hot now, homering seven times in his last 12 games, just wait until he faces nothing but righties next week.



3. Russell Martin



C / Toronto Blue Jays (since May 24) BA: .288 HR: 14 OPS: .927 AB: 226 K: 68

Maybe the matchups will finally convince people they need to be starting the fourth-best catcher since May 24.



4. Devon Travis



2B / Toronto Blue Jays (on road) BA: .336 HR: 8 2B: 11 OPS: .943 AB: 143

The knuckle will be fine, so instead, focus on the fact he’s a .336 hitter on the road, where the Blue Jays will be playing all six of their games.



5. Nick Markakis



OF / Atlanta Braves (last 60 games) BA: .307 HR: 8 OPS: .842 AB: 231 K: 42

Eight of his nine home runs this season have come in his last 60 games, during which he’s the 18th-best outfielder in points leagues and 29th in categories.



6. Chris Carter



1B / Milwaukee Brewers (last 17 games) BA: .296 HR: 5 OPS: 1.116 AB: 54 BB: 13

Good things happen when Carter is on the right side of streaky, especially at home, where he has a .926 OPS compared to .699 on the road.



7. Jayson Werth



OF / Washington Nationals (last 18 games) BA: .258 HR: 5 OPS: .913 AB: 66 BB: 12

Underrated to begin with given his role in a deep lineup, Werth becomes an even more attractive against some of the placeholders the Phillies and Mets are running out there.



8. Melky Cabrera



OF / Chicago White Sox (vs. LHPs) BA: .345 HR: 2 OPS: .895 AB: 87 K: 12

Assuming he’s flu-free, Cabrera should feast on a favorable schedule featuring as many as four lefties, against whom he’s batting .345.



9. Jedd Gyorko



1B/2B/3B/SS / St. Louis Cardinals (last 11 games) BA: .289 HR: 6 OPS: 1.058 AB: 45 K: 12

He’s kind of the infield version of Moss, startable especially in Rotisserie leagues with his six home runs in his last 11 games.

There’s a reason the Astros are playing him every day, and seeing as he bats right-handed, the three lefties on tap should only help him build on that .916 OPS so far.

Best hitter matchups for Week 22

1. Rockies LAD3, ARI3

2. Dodgers @COL3, SD3

3. Braves SD3, @PHI3

4. Nationals @PHI3, @NYM3

5. Blue Jays @BAL3, @TB3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 22

1. Giants ARI2, @CHC4

2. Phillies WAS3, ATL3

3. Marlins @NYM4, @CLE3

4. Orioles TOR3, NYY3

5. Rays @BOS3, TOR3