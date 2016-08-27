Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22

Note: Don’t whiff on this special FanDuel offer. Win your first contest or get your money back (up to $10) to keep playing Try FanDuel now!
Going to try something a little different this week.
Why would you click on a lineup advice column? You want sleepers, of course — the names of players who you might not to think to start yourself.
So I’m going to provide exactly that.
Keep in mind what sleepers are at this stage of the game: short-term fixes for lineups that are broken in some way. None of these players are start-at-all-costs, so you shouldn’t force them into your lineup over someone you’ve come to rely on. But if you’ve never found that someone or recently lost him, well, now you have somewhere to turn.
To qualify for this list, a player must be owned in less than 80 percent of CBSSports.com leagues.
3B/SS / Houston Astros (last 18 games)
|BA: .316
|HR: 4
|2B: 9
|OPS: .935
|AB: 79
Now that he’s hitting the way we always knew he could, this will probably be his last week on this list.
1B/OF / St. Louis Cardinals (vs. RHPs)
|BA: .274
|HR: 22
|OPS: 1.002
|AB: 215
|K: 72
If you think he’s hot now, homering seven times in his last 12 games, just wait until he faces nothing but righties next week.
C / Toronto Blue Jays (since May 24)
|BA: .288
|HR: 14
|OPS: .927
|AB: 226
|K: 68
Maybe the matchups will finally convince people they need to be starting the fourth-best catcher since May 24.
2B / Toronto Blue Jays (on road)
|BA: .336
|HR: 8
|2B: 11
|OPS: .943
|AB: 143
The knuckle will be fine, so instead, focus on the fact he’s a .336 hitter on the road, where the Blue Jays will be playing all six of their games.
OF / Atlanta Braves (last 60 games)
|BA: .307
|HR: 8
|OPS: .842
|AB: 231
|K: 42
Eight of his nine home runs this season have come in his last 60 games, during which he’s the 18th-best outfielder in points leagues and 29th in categories.
1B / Milwaukee Brewers (last 17 games)
|BA: .296
|HR: 5
|OPS: 1.116
|AB: 54
|BB: 13
Good things happen when Carter is on the right side of streaky, especially at home, where he has a .926 OPS compared to .699 on the road.
OF / Washington Nationals (last 18 games)
|BA: .258
|HR: 5
|OPS: .913
|AB: 66
|BB: 12
Underrated to begin with given his role in a deep lineup, Werth becomes an even more attractive against some of the placeholders the Phillies and Mets are running out there.
OF / Chicago White Sox (vs. LHPs)
|BA: .345
|HR: 2
|OPS: .895
|AB: 87
|K: 12
Assuming he’s flu-free, Cabrera should feast on a favorable schedule featuring as many as four lefties, against whom he’s batting .345.
1B/2B/3B/SS / St. Louis Cardinals (last 11 games)
|BA: .289
|HR: 6
|OPS: 1.058
|AB: 45
|K: 12
He’s kind of the infield version of Moss, startable especially in Rotisserie leagues with his six home runs in his last 11 games.
There’s a reason the Astros are playing him every day, and seeing as he bats right-handed, the three lefties on tap should only help him build on that .916 OPS so far.
Best hitter matchups for Week 22
1. Rockies LAD3, ARI3
2. Dodgers @COL3, SD3
3. Braves SD3, @PHI3
4. Nationals @PHI3, @NYM3
5. Blue Jays @BAL3, @TB3
Worst hitter matchups for Week 22
1. Giants ARI2, @CHC4
2. Phillies WAS3, ATL3
3. Marlins @NYM4, @CLE3
4. Orioles TOR3, NYY3
5. Rays @BOS3, TOR3