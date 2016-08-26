What does Donald Trump’s body language say about him?

Whether or not you agree with his politics, you can’t argue that Donald Trump draws in crowds. His distinctive gestures and expressive body language captivate and disturb in nearly equal measure. We got in touch with communication experts to find out what they make of his style.

Trump – an open book?

Critics may find his style exaggerated and caricatural but according to Prof. Geoff Beattie, author of Rethinking Body Language, it’s also one of his attractive features: “Politicians want to come across as open, honest and authentic, if you have a facial expression that reveals your emotional response people understand that you believe in what you’re saying, no matter how outlandish it is.”

“A lot of politicians spend so much of their time in interviews and debates masking their expressions, usually with a smile”, Prof. Beattie explains. “That makes us uncomfortable because we know there is a degree of hiding going on… We might not be aware of that consciously, because a lot of non-verbal communication is processed unconsciously, but nevertheless we feel a degree of discomfort about it.”

Several people have tried to research Trump’s micro-expressions, looking for discrepancies between his words and body language but they haven’t been able to find any – meaning Trump really believes what he’s saying. Last year one expert told UK newspaper The Independent: “Out of the seven channels of communication that I observed, he was consistent in all – therefore I conclude he was making statements that appeared to be consistent with his belief system.”

Our experts

Geoff Beattie is a professor of Psychology at Edge Hill University, he is also an acclaimed author and broadcaster and he has published over 20 books including the recently released title Rethinking Body Language

Alan Stevens is a communication expert from mediacoach.co.uk

However, just because Trump’s gestures mirror his beliefs, it doesn’t mean he isn’t aware of their value. In one expert analysis on the BBC
it was claimed Trump had not been coached in his body language, Prof. Beattie disagrees: “I don’t believe he hasn’t been heavily coached in the past… Trump has very distinctive body language, some of his gestural movements are very unusual and the notion that they haven’t somehow been coached into him, I certainly don’t agree with that. He’s got them down to a fine art.”

It isn’t just Trump’s gestures and expressions that set him apart from other presidential candidates. Communication expert Alan Stevens told Euronews that Trump’s on-stage presence is also significant: “While previous presidents like Bill Clinton and Barack Obama often stepped away from the lectern to engage with the crowd, Mr Trump stays in place, and uses upper-body gestures and expressions to make his point. This conveys a sense of power and control rather than a more collaborative approach.”

And according to our experts, using regular, powerful gestures can do more than convince a crowd of your authenticity. In fact, Prof. Beattie’s research shows that if people listen to speeches with a lot of gestures they are more likely to remember what you say. In psychology it’s known as dual encoding, in other words receiving a message through both a verbal and visual channel simultaneously means it is more likely to stick.

Donald Trump’s hand gestures and what they mean

