The North Sea Oilfield Service Market – Dead or alive?



The oilfield service markets in Norway and the United Kingdom have felt the market downturn harder than other offshore nations. Deep cuts in activity and pressure on price have led to mass lay-offs in Stavanger and Aberdeen. But is the oilfield service industry in this region dead or alive?



From 2014 to 2016, the average decline in the service market in Norway and the United Kingdom was 17% and 23%, respectively. This decline was the result of many factors. Both Norway and the UK witnessed extraordinary activity in the years from 2010 to 2014 in terms of new developments. Projects such as Ivar Aasen, Edvard Grieg, Martin Linge, Goliat, Quad 204, Clair Ridge and Laggan-Tormore drove up investments and prices. Upon project completion and oil price fall last year, few new projects were sanctioned; drilling activity and brownfield work were delayed, and suppliers’ contracts were renegotiated at lower terms. Norwegian suppliers reported for 2015 a drop in revenues of 16%, where most of this was driven by the EPCI market and due to less equipment sold to the international market. Internationally, the offshore market held a greater stand in some regions. UAE and Saudi Arabia had increasing investments in new offshore production capacity, Brazil was still in the ramp-up phase of production and South East Asia had sanctioned many fields in the recent years. There are large differences among the various offshore countries, but the overall onshore market fared worse, decreasing by 21% on average in both 2015 and 2016.

Looking beyond this downturn, towards 2020, should calm the suppliers. Although nearly 150,000 people have lost their oil-related jobs in Norway and UK, there are brighter times ahead. In fact, both countries are expected to experience a sharper comeback than the international offshore market. Norway could grow 170 basis points more every year towards 2020 and UK by 30 basis points more. In 2020 both countries would be back at more normal levels, similar to those in 2012.



The drivers behind this recovery sit with new field developments, increased MMO and decommissioning activity along with improved service prices. There are potentially 30-40 projects to be sanctioned in 2017 and 2018, with the largest contributing to more than $40 billion in new contracts. 2016 has been extraordinarily weak; however, projects such as Utgard and Oseberg Western Flank have been sanctioned. 2016 has been extraordinarily weak, however projects such as Utgard and Oseberg Western Flank have been sanctioned. 2017 is really the year where the E&P companies will commit to new project developments. Castberg and Rosebank have been recycled and ready to go and Snadd will benefit from lower service prices. All of this will create sought for contracts to the suppliers. In 2018, the second phase of the Johan Sverdrup field is expected to be sanctioned, unlocking $10 billion alone. Higher oil prices in 2018 will generate even more opportunities for that year and beyond, and North Sea suppliers should feel much more alive.



