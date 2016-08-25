DEAL DONE! Edimilson Fernandes becomes West Ham's ninth summer signing

West Ham have announced the signing of Swiss midfielder Edimilson Fernandes from FC Sion for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old was introduced on the pitch of the London Stadium prior to Thursday evening’s Europa League qualifier against Romanians Astra Giurgiu.

Fernandes, the cousin of former Manchester City and Leicester midfielder Gelson Fernandes, becomes manager Slaven Bilic’s ninth signing of the summer.

He has put pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Hammers.