<img src="http://sports.cbsimg.net/images/video.gif"> Kings analyst, ex-player Christie is fed up

As per usual over the past two months, things didn’t go well for the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. During a game in which they were blitzed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home 123-108, Kings studio analyst and former player Doug Christie just couldn’t handle what he was seeing on the floor. Ryan Anderson was on his way to a monster game in his hometown. He scored 29 points on 11-of-21 shooting, and so many of his shots were good, open looks.

It’s not like Anderson is a secret to the rest of the league. Every scouting report warns you of his outside shooting, and yet the Kings couldn’t stick with him. Christie pleaded with the team to change focus because he couldn’t understand why this was happening.

Perhaps I can shed some light on the subject, Doug.

The Kings are the 24th-best defense in the NBA, or another way to put it: Only six teams are worse at defense than they are. They’re 24th in field goal percentage allowed. They’re 22nd in 3-point percentage allowed. When you adjust for pace, they allow the most 3-pointers made and attempted in the NBA.

Anderson was essentially walking into a shooting gallery when he entered the arena Wednesday night.