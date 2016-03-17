George Osborne warned he only has a '50/50 shot' at hitting Budget surplus target

George Osborne has been on the 8.10am interview slot on BBC Radio Four’s Today programme defending his Budget announcements.

Here are the highlights

Surplus target

The Chancellor repeatedly said his law to run a surplus in the British economy only applies “in normal times”. It comes after think tanks warned that it was 50:50 if he would be able to balance the books by 2020 after economic growth was downgraded.

Mr Osborne appeared to pave the way for failing that target – not balancing the books by the end of this Parliament – if the economy gets worse. He pointed out that the target to run a surplus was only for “normal times”, i.e. not when growth is stalling.

Allies would say this has always been the case and is written into law. Critics would say he is now admitting to do just what Labour are backing: spending more to trigger economy growth.

One to watch throughout the day.

Tampon Tax

Mr Osborne indicated the European Union may scrap the so-called “tampon tax” – VAT on sanitary products – within “days” as he comes under pressure from Tory eurosceptics.

The Chancellor was pushed on whether he would vote through a measure being tabled by a Labour MP proposing the removal of the tax by Parliament regardless of Brussels.

In response, Mr Osborne said that all the money raised from the VAT was going to women’s charities and added that he was pushing for a change in Brussels.

Repeatedly asked whether he would act “unilaterally” to remove the tampon tax, Mr Osborne demurred – but did say he expected to see an agreement within “days”.

If that doesn’t come, it could be trouble for the government, with speculation building that rebellious Tories backing Brexit could join Labour to vote through the change.

Getting sacked

It’s not often the second most powerful man in the government is asked whether he should be sacked in front of an audience of millions.

But that’s just what the indomitable Today presenter John Humphrys did as he asked what happens now given Mr Osborne has missed two of his three fiscal rules – breaking the welfare cap and not reducing debt as a proportion of GDP this year.

“You have missed your targets. What’s a bloke got to do in your job to get the sack?”, asked Humphrys. The Chancellor shot back: “The British people hold me to account.”