Currently 1.1289 after failing to breach 1.1300 so far.Strong offers reported nearby. Initial real demand now at 1.1250. Offers 1.1300 1.1310 20 (strong) 1.1350 1.1375 1.1400 1.1430 1.1450 Bids 1.1270 1.1250 1.1220 1.1200







Source link